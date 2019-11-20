ROGER L. HAUPERT (1949 - 2019)
Obituary
ROGER L. HAUPERT, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Born Sept. 5, 1949, in Wabash, he was a son of the late Lorin and Mary (Harmon) Haupert. Roger grew up in the Roann, Ind. area, and graduated from Northfield High School, in 1967. He attended, and graduated from Manchester College, where he met, and married his wife, Mary. He worked in inventory control, purchasing, and information technology at VR Meyers, Trick Supply, Huntington Laboratories, the Association of Realtors, and retired in 2006, as the IT Manager at Coldwell Banker Roth Wehrly Graber Realtors. He was a member of Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren. Surviving are his wife of over 49 years, Mary S. (Herbster) Haupert; children, Eric (Kari) Haupert of Bluffton, Jane (Anthony) Moreno of Edgerton, Ohio, and Dean (Ashley) Haupert of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Joseph Haupert, Riley (Madison) Haupert, Jamie Moreno, Austin Moreno, Tanner Haupert, Donavan Haupert, Kamdyn Haupert, and Tristan Haupert; siblings, Tim (Kelly) Haupert of Wabash, Larry (Laura) Haupert of Fort Wayne, Roberta Haupert of Mt. Dora, Fla., and Mary Lou (Clay) Watson of Wabash. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Marlene Haupert, Peggy Harrell, and Douglas Haupert. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 County Road 15, Auburn, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Manchester Fund, of Manchester University. For online condolences please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019
