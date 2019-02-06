ROGER LEE GICK, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at 8:15 pm. at his home. Roger is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Gick; and his son, Shawn Gick. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Gick, Jr. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 West Anthony Blvd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to the . Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019