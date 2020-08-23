ROGER MORSE, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara E. (Stabler) Morse; son, Philip Morse; sister, Barbara Wren; uncle, Art (Yolanda) Bowman; nine nephews, one niece, two great nephews, and three great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Helen I. (Bowman) Morse. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1636 St. Marys Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will be held at the church after the service. Burial to follow at Graveside Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.