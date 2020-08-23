1/1
ROGER MORSE
ROGER MORSE, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara E. (Stabler) Morse; son, Philip Morse; sister, Barbara Wren; uncle, Art (Yolanda) Bowman; nine nephews, one niece, two great nephews, and three great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Helen I. (Bowman) Morse. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1636 St. Marys Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will be held at the church after the service. Burial to follow at Graveside Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
August 17, 2020
Barbara and Philip,
Praying for friends and family to console you, faith to uplift you and loving memories to heal your hearts.
Margaret Belcher
Coworker
