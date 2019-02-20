ROGER W. NELSON, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, 5:55 a.m., Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born Thursday, Nov. 26, 1936, in Red Wing, Minn., he was a son of the late Walter William and Irene Catherine (Lundquist) Nelson. He worked in sales in the packaging industry. He tried to golf, loved to fish and spend time in Florida. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Surviving are his wife, Marlene (Anderson) Nelson of Fort Wayne; daughter, Julie Rae Craddock of Fort Wayne; son, Paul William (Paige) Nelson of Raleigh, N.C.; four grandchildren, Joshua (Molly) Craddock, Nicholas Craddock, Abbigail Nelson, and Aiden Nelson; and brother, Gary Nelson of St. Charles, Minn. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Winchester Road Chapel, 6424 Winchester Road, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Kathleen Haller officiating.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019