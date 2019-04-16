ROGER W. SARASIEN, 60, of Waterloo, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Matt Lennon officiating. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER W. SARASIEN.
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 16, 2019