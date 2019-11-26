ROGER WARREN MORIN, 88, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Huntington, Ind. Born in North Vernon, Ind., he was a son of the late Harold Leroy and Agnes (Gardner) Morin. Roger served honorably in the United States Air Force. He married Wilma Morin on Sept. 5, 1953; she survives. Roger worked as an electrical engineer for NCR in Dayton, Ohio, Bowmar Instrument in Fort Wayne, then Magnavox until his retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Also surviving are his children, Dale (Amy) Morin, Sheryl Pattison, and Paul Morin; four grandchildren, Samuel Brian Morin, Elise Nicole Morin, Justin Pattison, and Megan Pattison; and brothers, Paul and John. Roger was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dale and Thomas; and sister, Margaret. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccomandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 26, 2019