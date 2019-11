ROGER WARREN MORIN, 88, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Huntington, Ind. Born in North Vernon, Ind., he was a son of the late Harold Leroy and Agnes (Gardner) Morin. Roger served honorably in the United States Air Force. He married Wilma Morin on Sept. 5, 1953; she survives. Roger worked as an electrical engineer for NCR in Dayton, Ohio, Bowmar Instrument in Fort Wayne, then Magnavox until his retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Also surviving are his children, Dale (Amy) Morin, Sheryl Pattison, and Paul Morin; four grandchildren, Samuel Brian Morin, Elise Nicole Morin, Justin Pattison, and Megan Pattison; and brothers, Paul and John. Roger was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dale and Thomas; and sister, Margaret. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Riverview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccomandsons.com