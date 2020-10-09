1/1
ROLAND FREDERICK "ROLLIE" CLEMENTS
1953 - 2020
ROLAND "ROLLIE" FREDERICK CLEMENTS, 67 passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Jan. 18, 1953, he was a son of the late Frederick Wesson and Mary Katharine Clements. He graduated from Carroll High School in 1971 and earned his Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University Fort Wayne in 1992. He was a teacher at Carroll High School for 28 years and the school's soccer coach for 33 years. He was inducted in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012. He is survived by his siblings, Jenifer Clements, Greg (Mariana) Clements; niece, Jessica Clements; and nephew, Andrei Lascan, all of Fort Wayne, IN. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne Ind. Burial in St. Vincent Catholic Cemetery. The family has requested no flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent Catholic Church or St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola Ind., or Carroll High School Soccer Program or Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
OCT
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent Catholic Church
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Catholic Church
