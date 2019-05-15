ROLAND HAROLD FALK, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Beaver Dam, Wis., Roland was the son of the late Harold and Olga Falk. Roland grew up in Beaver Dam, Wis., until the age of 14 when he moved to Dixon, Ill. He graduated from Dixon High School and attended Rockford Business Collage. He married Betty Barton on Feb. 14, 1948, in Dixon, Ill.; she survives. He served his country as a U.S. Army veteran in the 1st Infantry Division, known as the "Big Red One." Roland attended Bethel E.C. Church in Dixon, Ill. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working at his hobbies of electronic repair and printing. Surviving are his wife, Betty (Barton) Falk; children, Perry (Cathy) Falk and Patricia (Robert) Richardson; three grandsons, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of Roland's life will be held at a later date in Dixon, Ill. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice in Fort Wayne, or Bethel E.C. Church in Dixon Ill.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2019