ROLAND "ROLLIE" VAUGHN, 88, longtime resident of Fort Wayne and Sarasota, Fla., died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Marquette, Mich., after a short illness. Born July 9, 1932, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Ross and Dorothy (Grooms) Vaughn. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1950 and Purdue University after a stint in the U.S. Army serving from March 15, 1955 to March 12, 1957. Rollie is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Donald) Scheiwe of Kennesaw, Ga.; sons, Scott Vaughn of Rose Hill, Kan., Kent (Mary Jo) Vaughn of Gulliver, Mich., Wade Vaughn of Manitowoc, Wis., and Jack Vaughn of Pewaukee, Wis.; his dearest companion, Genie Stickelman of Sarasota, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wives, Carol Jane Brueck whom he married on Feb. 14, 1953, and Eleanor McCrudden; parents; and sister, LaVerne (Wayne) Green. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at New Life Lutheran Church in Sarasota. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rollie's life. Rollie was very active in all of his Lutheran churches over the years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Lutheran Church, 8010 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34240.



