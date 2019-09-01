ROLLAN P. BENTRUP, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at home. Born Aug. 11, 1944, in St. Louis, Mo., he was the son of the late Ralph and Lorane Sarah (Young) Bentrup. He moved to Fort Wayne at 13 when his father took a position at Fallstaff. He worked as a machinist until 2009 retiring fromheart issues. "Put on a transplant list, he was blessed with the gift of more time when he received a woman's heart in 2013. He used the gift of life to cherish every moment he could with his family." He especially cherished the time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. "He was a very kind, selfless father and friend, with a great sense of humor." Surviving are his children, Erin McConnell-Bentrup of Holland, Mich., Jaimee (Brian) Greiner of Fort Wayne, and Ryan (Amber) Bentrup of Roanoke; friend, Vivian K. Bentrup of Fort Wayne, his caretaker for the last months of his life; his beloved grandchildren, Haley Hand, Ethan, Alyssa, and Adelyn Bentrup; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Sue, arriving in January. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46807). Preferred memorials to Visiting Nurse Hospice or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019