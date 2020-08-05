1/1
ROLLAND "RON" VINSON
1943 - 2020
ROLLAND "RON" VINSON, 76, passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born Dec. 25, 1943, he was a son of the late James and Vera Vinson. He retired from Inter national Harvester and Allen County Highway Department. Ron was a car enthusiast who enjoyed Corvettes and building street rods. Missing him on earth and looking forward to being reunited with him in heaven include his wife, Elsie "Carol" Vinson; daughters, Annette (Denny) Golden and Angie (Mike) Mason; son, Ronald (Rachel) Vinson; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; faithful dog, Abby; sisters, Doris Steward, Delores Jury, Donna Young; and brother, Richard Vinson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Bultemeier. In honor of Ron and in memory of his favorite hobby, the family requests friends pay respects with a drive-by parade of vehicles past Ron and Carol's house at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. "Special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Center Dupont and Signature Healthcare for the care, kindness, and friendship extended to Ron." Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
