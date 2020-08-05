ROLLAND "RON" VINSON, 76, passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born Dec. 25, 1943, he was a son of the late James and Vera Vinson. He retired from Inter national Harvester and Allen County Highway Department. Ron was a car enthusiast who enjoyed Corvettes and building street rods. Missing him on earth and looking forward to being reunited with him in heaven include his wife, Elsie "Carol" Vinson; daughters, Annette (Denny) Golden and Angie (Mike) Mason; son, Ronald (Rachel) Vinson; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; faithful dog, Abby; sisters, Doris Steward, Delores Jury, Donna Young; and brother, Richard Vinson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Bultemeier. In honor of Ron and in memory of his favorite hobby, the family requests friends pay respects with a drive-by parade of vehicles past Ron and Carol's house at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. "Special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Center Dupont and Signature Healthcare for the care, kindness, and friendship extended to Ron." Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.