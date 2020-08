Or Copy this URL to Share

VINSON, ROLLAND "RON": In honor of Ron and in memory of his favorite hobby, the family requests friends pay respects with a drive-by parade of vehicles past Ron and Carol's house at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.



