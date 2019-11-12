Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROLLIN JAMES SHAW. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

ROLLIN JAMES SHAW, 88, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born on Sept. 14, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lester and Christine (Webster) Shaw. Rollin was very committed to Boy Scouting as a young man as well as into adulthood influencing many young men to the scouting ideals and love of the outdoors. He also honorably served his country in the Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana Army National Guard beginning with the Korean War. He and his family came to Fort Wayne from Halle Brothers Department Store in Erie, Penn. to be the creative display director of Meyers & McCarthy's Men's Store. His holiday displays and Three Rivers Festival parade floats for Glenbrook Mall were award winning and enjoyed by all. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Shaw; and his second wife, Jane Winnerman Shaw. He is also survived by daughter, Whitney (Rick) Weber and son, Lawrence Winnerman; grandchildren, Courtney (David) Mitchell, Christopher (Naomi) Karami, Mallory Weber, Logan Weber; and three great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Loren Shaw; sister, Olive Lindgren; and his first wife, Marcia Klein Shaw. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for their caring and compassionate care. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rollin's life from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at American Legion Post 241 in Waynedale, 7650 Bluffton Road, concluding with a military honors ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.

ROLLIN JAMES SHAW, 88, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born on Sept. 14, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lester and Christine (Webster) Shaw. Rollin was very committed to Boy Scouting as a young man as well as into adulthood influencing many young men to the scouting ideals and love of the outdoors. He also honorably served his country in the Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana Army National Guard beginning with the Korean War. He and his family came to Fort Wayne from Halle Brothers Department Store in Erie, Penn. to be the creative display director of Meyers & McCarthy's Men's Store. His holiday displays and Three Rivers Festival parade floats for Glenbrook Mall were award winning and enjoyed by all. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Shaw; and his second wife, Jane Winnerman Shaw. He is also survived by daughter, Whitney (Rick) Weber and son, Lawrence Winnerman; grandchildren, Courtney (David) Mitchell, Christopher (Naomi) Karami, Mallory Weber, Logan Weber; and three great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Loren Shaw; sister, Olive Lindgren; and his first wife, Marcia Klein Shaw. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for their caring and compassionate care. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rollin's life from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at American Legion Post 241 in Waynedale, 7650 Bluffton Road, concluding with a military honors ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close