ROMAN C. "BUD" LAKER, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born Sept. 7, 1920, in Mon roeville, Ind., he was a son of the late George and Gertrude (Diver) Laker. He is survived by his children, David (Janet), Jim (Karen), George (Susan), Jerry, Ken (Arlene), Bonnie (Tim) Nally, Ted (Donna), Rosann (Carol), and Mary (Scott) DeGood; 27 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Christine; brothers, Theodore and Dean; and sisters, Elizabeth Buehrer, Beatrice Johanns, Lucille Overmyer, Leona Molitor, and Pauline Swary. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with Father Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cecil, with military graveside rites accorded by V.F.W. Post 587. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Masses; CHP Hospice; or Divine Mercy Catholic Parish. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2019