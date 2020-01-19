Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROMOLA L. COOPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROMOLA L. COOPER, 91, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home in New Haven, Ind. Born on April 11, 1928 in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Carl William Clarence Cooper and Leta May (Stout). Romola attended International Business College and went on to retire from Almco Steel Products in Bluffton. She attended Seventh-Day Adventist Church for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed reading books on health and reading her Bible. Romola enjoyed listening to traditional hymns, playing the organ and piano as well as the trumpet. She is survived by a sister, Naomi R. (Alfred) DeBaillie of New Haven, Ind.; a brother-in-law, Remberto Ramos Vega of Bluffton, Ind.; seven nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and -nephews. Romola was also preceded in death by two brothers, Wallace Carl Cooper and Luallen Maurice Cooper; and one sister, Garnet Lorine Vega. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington, Ind. Lemuel Vega will officiate graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East St. Rd. 124, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to

