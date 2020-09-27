RON COOK JR., rode to heaven on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was known for working at Wildwood Liquors store and Cook Construction. He loved hunting, NASCAR and riding his Harley. Surviving are his daughter, Lindsey (Derrick) Poppe; grandkids, Easton, Ryker and Brinlee Poppe; mother, Violet Cook; brothers, David K. and Les; and sister, Connie. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron Cook Sr.; and sister, Betty Cook. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Service, 2114 S Calhoun St., with visitation from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Burial services to follow.



