|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RON D. SHARPE.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Entombment
View Map
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
RON D. SHARPE, 81, of Huntington, died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 4:42 a.m., at his home. Born March 4, 1938, in Oneida, Tenn., Ron was the son of James F. and Ruth (Jeffers) Sharpe. He served as Seaman First Class in the United States Navy. He came to Fort Wayne as a young man and drove trucks for Fruehauf and Goodrich for a brief time. Ron attended the University of Wisconsin and Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne. He was married to Susan Dreyer on Nov. 23, 1977 in St. Charles, Mo.; she preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2013. In 1992, he retired from Teamsters Union Local 414 in Fort Wayne after 17 years as a business agent; he was also former President. After retirement, Ron and Susan owned and operated Oak Lanes Bowling Center in Huntington for many years, and other businesses. He loved cars and had restored several trucks and cars. He loved animals and built the Susan Dreyer Sharpe Dog Park at Huntington Animal Care & Control. He shared his golden years with his loving companion, Ruth Wright. Also surviving are sons, Justin (Marisol) Sharpe, Jon (Susan) Sharpe, Jeffrey (Glenna) Sharpe, and James (Kerry) Sharpe, all of Fort Wayne; daughters, Sheena (Josh) Wood of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Jeanne Cook of Fort Wayne; sister, Oma Jean Gaskill of Ossian; 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; brothers, Tom Sharpe and Earl Sharpe; sisters, Ruby Sharpe, Dorothy Owens, Ida Stanley, and Ethel Douglas, and his beloved dog, Reece. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind. Entombment is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, with Pastor Josh Wood officiating. Preferred memorials are to Huntington County Humane Society, c/o Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750. A special thanks to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home for the wonderful care they provided. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Ron D. Sharpe. Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|