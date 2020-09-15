RONALD A. WAREING, 85, of McCordsville, Ind., formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the St. Vincent Hospice Hospital in Indianapolis. Born Aug. 23, 1935, in Allen Park, Mich., he was a son of Herbert and Mildred (Starin) Wareing. He married Sandra Sue Hamilton in 1987 in Fort Wayne; she preceded him in death on July 16, 2015. Ron worked for Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 30 years. He was a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church. Survivors include his sons, Michael of Noblesville and Scott of Hamilton; six grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; sister, Alice Monce of Fort Wayne; and brother, Larry Wareing of Northville, N.Y. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne St., in Waterloo, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com
and on the Facebook page at Feller &Clark Funeral Homes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.