DR. RONALD D. HUGUENARD, 82, of Auburn, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Chandler Place in Kendallville. Born May 27, 1937, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Clem and Irene (Harber) Huguenard. After high school, he graduated from the Indiana University School of Optometry. He married Cheryl A. (Klenack) Huguenard on Oct. 22, 1977, in Fort Wayne; she preceded him in death on June 4, 2017. Dr. Huguenard had a private optometry practice in Fort Wayne for 38 1/2 years, retiring in 2000. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, being at the lake and he was an avid sports fan, especially an IU sports. Survivors include four daughters from his first marriage, Elizabeth (Steve) Slabaugh of Auburn, Karen (Steve) Palumbo of Auburn, Susan (Jack) Lewis of Baroda, Mich., and Ann Huguenard (partner Amanda Harris) of Palm Springs, Calif.; six grandchildren, Crystal Getts, Houston Smith, Joe Palumbo, Eric Palumbo, Jacob Palumbo, and Ethan Weldert; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Elenore Wheeler of Chicago, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cheryl Huguenard; and two brothers, Herbert Huguenard and Ken Huguenard. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller & Clark Funeral Home of Auburn. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019