RONALD (RON) D. LOGAN, 82, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Sebring, Fla. Born Sept. 10, 1937 in Fairfield, Ind., he grew up in Brookville, Ind. He moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. and worked at General Electric, retiring in 1994. He loved his family and friends, his dogs, IU basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 248 for 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Lydia Logan; daughters, Lisa (Michael) Cox, Rhonda (Tim) Banks, and Theresa (Tom) Zollinger; sons, Kevin (Cheryl) Logan, Greg (Lila) Logan, and Eric Logan.; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Nilah Caizzo-Logan and Bonnie (Ron) Glaub, both of Richmond, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Dan McCloud of Sebring, Fla. and Richard (Debbie) Llewellyn of Atwater, Calif. He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Kristina (2002). Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dowden Funeral Home in Sebring, Fla. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or Make - A -Wish Foundation.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020