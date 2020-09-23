RONALD D. TWOMEY, 87, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, quietly at his home in Roanoke with family by his side. Born in Ogden, Utah on March 24, 1933, he was the son of Beth Johnson Twomey and Shandon Patrick Twomey. He attended school in Ogden and graduated from the Ogden High School. Immediately upon graduation, Ron went into the United States Army serving in the Korean War as a forward observer, leaving the service as a 2nd Lieutenant. Ron returned to Ogden and enrolled at the University of Utah obtaining a bachelor's and master's degree. He started his professional career working in the juvenile courts of Weber County, Utah. After several years, he launched his career in health care as Human Resources Director at the Dee Hospital in Ogden. In the fall of 1967, Ron accepted a position at the University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics as the Director of Human Resources for the medical center. He also was elected and served as President of the Human Resources Division of the American Hospital Association, becoming a sought-after public speaker on hospital human resources issues. Ron also served as an Adjunct Professor in the Business and Public Administration schools at the University of Chicago. Ron left the University of Chicago to become the first National Director of Healthcare for Ernst and Young. In Spring of 1975, Ron left Chicago for Stanford, Calif. where he became the Vice President for Humans Resources at Stanford University Hospital and Medical Center. In 1979, Ron came back to the Midwest as Human Resources Director for Parkview Hospital. He also served as adjunct professor at IPFW's School of Business. He remained with Parkview, retiring in 1998 as Senior Vice President of the growing Parkview System. In retirement Ron continued to be active, serving as a consultant to several companies including Electronic Arts. Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen; as well as two sons, Malcolm Dan and Ronald Scott (Heather Clark); and granddaughters, Regan, Campbell, and Harper Twomey. He was preceded in death by his parents; two aunts; and his beloved grandfather, Dan Johnson; as well as grandparents, Dominic and Agnes Twomey. Family will receive visitors from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Memorials may be made if desired in Ron's name to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project
