Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RONALD's life story with friends and family

Share RONALD's life story with friends and family

TWOMEY, RONALD D.: Family will receive visitors from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store