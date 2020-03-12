|
|
|
|
|
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
|
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Lutheran Church of the Cross
RONALD E. BALL, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla., Lake James, Angola, Ind., died on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Auburn, Ind., on Dec. 23, 1927, he was a son of the late Walter H. and Elsie (Sch weizer) Ball. Ron graduated in 1945 from Auburn High School and Indiana University in 1949. A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army with the occupation forces in Germany. Ron was a president and co-owner of Ball Brass & Aluminum Foundry, Auburn, Ind. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn, Ind., Lake James Lutheran Chapel, Angola, Ind., and Lutheran Church of the Cross, Port Charlotte, Fla. Ron enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as an Elder. Ron was an active member of his community as president of the Auburn Lions Club, Auburn Chamber of Commerce, and the Auburn Y.M.C.A. board of directors. Ron enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, bicycling, and traveling. He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma (Pence); son, Patrick (Margaret Felton) Ball of Auburn, Ind.; daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Fahlsing of Huntington, Ind., Lora (Tim) Hostetler of Kokomo, Ind., and Stan (Lisa) Allen of Hopkinton, Mass.; grandchildren, James (Jennifer) Goble, Leslie (Michael) Cryderman, Andrew (Kathleen) Fahlsing, Stephanie (Lucas) Wilken, Cassidy Wagner, and Becca Wagner; and eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Robert; sister, Mary Ann Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Maya Wilken. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church, Tidewell Hospice, 12034 N Access Rd #6418, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 or to a charity that holds special meaning for the donor that helps create a better community. To send condolences, visit www.charlottememorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020
