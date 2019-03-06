Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD E. FURR. View Sign

RONALD E. FURR, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Ind. Born in Lincoln Park, Mich., he was a son of the late Hubert D. and Pansy Louise Furr. He married Carol J. Martin on Feb. 19, 1955; she preceded him in death in 2016. Ron was a sales manager for Arrow Fence Company for 25 years, retiring in 2001. He was also the former owner of Ron's Chain Link Fence and Trailer Sales for 13 years. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in LaOtto, Ind. Ron is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Daniel) Dominquez and Deborah (Robert) Galbraith; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; brother, Doyle Furr; and sister, Janice (Loren) Kohlhurst. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leland Furr; and sister, Barbara Foster. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Burial in Huntertown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

