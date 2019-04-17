RONALD "RON" E. GREEK, 67, of West Lafayette, passed Thursday, April 11, 2019, away after a hard-fought battle with cancer at IU Arnett Hospital. Born June 23, 1951, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Eugene and Marjorie (Double) Greek. He graduated in 1969 as Salutatorian of Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne and in 1974 from Purdue University. Four years with the bands "Canyon" and "Hot Ice" were followed by 17 years working for IBM. Ron married Nicole "Nikki" Evans in West Lafayette on July 14, 1990. Surviving are his wife, Nicole Evans - Greek of West Lafayette; daughter, Gabrielle (Fernando) Gonzalez of Noblesville; two sisters, Marlene (Jess) Jessup of Waterloo, Ind., and Julie (Bob) Mehl of Bend, Ore.; four grandchildren and many more family members. A gathering is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Sycamore Springs Alumni Support Group in memory of Ron. To view the complete obituary or to send condolences and share memories of Ron, please visit www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019