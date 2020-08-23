RONALD E. "RON" ROEMER, 81, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born in New Haven, Ind., Ron was the son of the late Earl and Margaret Roemer. Ron graduated from Concordia High School, and earned his Bachelors Degree from Indiana University in Physical Education. Ron served his country as a proud U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran. While in the Marines he continued his education at Quantico for officer training. During his working career, Ron worked for Xerox prior to co-owning Stern's Moving and Storage for many years on Taylor Street. After his retirement he worked for Walmart as a part time job. Ron was a faithful and active member at Epiphany Lutheran Church where he mowed their yard for many years. He enjoyed gardening, mowing his yard, and rooting for his Indiana Hoosier sporting events. His family was his life. Ron loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, Becky Roemer; children, R. Scott (Mary) Roemer, Brian Douglas (Heidi) Roemer; grandchildren, Ian Bartlett, Michelle (Lae) Brown, Arynn (Josh) Larson, Alex Roemer; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Larry (Linda) Roemer, and Mike (Suanne) Roemer. Ron was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Roemer. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Mask will be required during the funeral. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements. "It's been a great ride."