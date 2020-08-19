1/2
RONALD EDWARD "RON" CLEGG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD "RON" EDWARD CLEGG, 75, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Union, Ky., he was the son of the late William Howard and Virginia (Utz) Clegg. He attended Wood burn Missionary Church, Wood burn. He retired in 2007 from B.F. Goodrich after 40 plus years, where he served as a union steward for many years. He also served on the Board of Financial Partners Credit Union, Woodburn, Woodburn City Council for 12 years, and was a former trustee for Jefferson Township. He was an avid sports fan and could always be found cheering on Ohio State University. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Linda; children, John Clegg and Lisa (Jon) Olinger, both of Fort Wayne, Doug Nelson of Eleva, Wis., Melissa (Mike) Haines of Holmen, Wis., and Sherri (Ron) Steel of Grand Rapids, Minn.; sister, Kay (Vic) Frame of Centreville, Va.; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, and one sister. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Woodburn Missionary Church, 5108 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Bert Jones officiating. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the church. Masks required. Burial in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Osseo, Wis. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved