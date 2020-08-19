RONALD "RON" EDWARD CLEGG, 75, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Union, Ky., he was the son of the late William Howard and Virginia (Utz) Clegg. He attended Wood burn Missionary Church, Wood burn. He retired in 2007 from B.F. Goodrich after 40 plus years, where he served as a union steward for many years. He also served on the Board of Financial Partners Credit Union, Woodburn, Woodburn City Council for 12 years, and was a former trustee for Jefferson Township. He was an avid sports fan and could always be found cheering on Ohio State University. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Linda; children, John Clegg and Lisa (Jon) Olinger, both of Fort Wayne, Doug Nelson of Eleva, Wis., Melissa (Mike) Haines of Holmen, Wis., and Sherri (Ron) Steel of Grand Rapids, Minn.; sister, Kay (Vic) Frame of Centreville, Va.; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, and one sister. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Woodburn Missionary Church, 5108 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Bert Jones officiating. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the church. Masks required. Burial in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Osseo, Wis. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com