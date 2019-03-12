RONALD G. COSTA, 78, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Grey Stone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on July 21, 1941, in New Eagle, Pa. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 and spent 13 months in Korea and the remainder of his enlistment at Fort Lee, Va. When discharged he enrolled in college to become a school teacher, receiving a B.S. degree in elementary education with a minor in special education. He taught for several years in Western Pennsylvania and then accepted a teaching position with Fort Wayne Community Schools where he taught for 32 years before retiring in June of 1999. Surviving are his wife Margaret; two children, Chad (Stacy nee Gallinat) Costa and Angela; two great-grandchildren, Andrea and Aaron; two sisters, and one brother. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association or Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019