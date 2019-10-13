RONALD GENE NOYER, 73, passed away Monday, Oct.7, 2019, surrounded by family at home. Born March 16, 1946, he was the son of Keith D. and Donetta Rhoads Noyer and grew up in Jefferson Township, Whitley County, Ind. Following his 1964 high school graduation in Columbia City, he received degrees from Purdue University. For 38 years, he taught high school Chemistry and Science, 37 of those at Leo Junior-Senior high school. A dedicated teacher, he took pride in student success. In retirement, he became an Indiana Master Naturalist and member of ACRES and cared deeply about the environment. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Cheryl Richey Noyer; children, Ryan Noyer of Fort Wayne, Michelle (Eric) Mitchell of Madison, Wis., Liza Noyer of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Logan Noyer and Lucas, Jacob and Benjamin Mitchell; sisters, Bonnie (Robert) Palevich of Fort Wayne and Kathie (Mark) Greaves of Brentwood, Tenn.; aunts, Maxine Hauth and Wilma Morrical. All family, friends, and colleagues are invited to a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Ceruti's Summit Park Diamond Room on 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne (SW Corner of Ludwig Rd. and Innovation Blvd.) Cremation services by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019