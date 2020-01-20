RONALD H. KLEINSCHMIDT, 81, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Fred and Frieda Klein -schmidt. Ron retired from Conrail after 33 years in management. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ron will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to light up a room. He is survived by his son, Brian of Fort Wayne; step-children, Beth and Brad; siblings, Vanita Kassing of Texas, Rev. Donald Kleinschmidt of New Jersey, and Jerry (Mary) Kleinschmidt of Fort Wayne; and many loving nieces and nephews. Ron was also preceded in death by his wife, Joanie Kleinschmidt; two sisters, and one brother. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 20, 2020