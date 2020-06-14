RONALD HERBERT HAACK, 82, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minn., died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne. A graduate of the University of Minnesota in Electrical Engineering, he retired from General Electric Aviation after 26 years of service. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. For anyone who plans to attend, please call and RSVP to Henry W. Anderson Mortuary in Minneapolis, Minn., to receive the time and location. Ronald will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials may be made to the Nature Conservancy. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, Minneapolis. http://www.henrywanderson.com/
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.