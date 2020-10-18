1/1
RONALD J. BURTON
RONALD J. BURTON, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born in Stockton, Kan., a son of the late Meddie W. and Genei -veve N. (St Peter) Burton. He worked as an accountant and controller for Burger Dairy and Shaw Fertilizer Co. He married Helga (Rohe) Burton in 1966; he was the love of her life. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helga; son, Jason (Kristen Acosta) Burton; grandchildren, Jared and Sloan Burton; siblings, Joanna Normandin, Madonna (Doyle) Dodd, Leo (Linda) Burton, Leann Sack, and Bob (Betty) Burton; and extended family in Germany. In honor of the family's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandson.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
