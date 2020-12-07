RONALD J. CERTAIN, 81, joined his maker on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Born in Terre Haute, Ind. on May 24, 1939, he graduated from Con -cannon High Sshool in 1957. He earned his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Indiana State University in 1963 and 1967. He loved his teaching of Economics at Northside High School for eight years and at Northrop High School for 26 years. He retired in 1997. Ron was vice president of his junior high school class, president of his senior high school class, FWEA president for one year, and was Northrop's social science chairperson for many years. He also did some part-time teaching at IPFW in economics and at DGTS on Barr Street. Ron and Carol loved to travel together as evidenced by their visits to England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Austria, Yugoslavia, Mexico, Canada, many Caribbean islands, two cruises, and 49 of the 50 states. Ron loved bird watching, camping, bowling, playing cards, and playing shuffleboard, too. Ron will be remembered for his love of family and friends and for his faith in God. He will also be remembered for his humor and his ability to make everyone laugh, giving most people their own silly nicknames and pulling pranks whenever he could. Not only was he devoted to his family, but to politics and to sports. We knew not to call Dad because it was 6 o'clock, and he would be watching the news then. We also knew not to schedule anything on a Saturday during the ballgames, especially during March Madness. He knew lots of trivia as he watched Jeopardy each night. Besides his love and support, his intelligence, humor, kindness, belly laughs, smiles, and singing will be truly missed. He certainly was a special person to all who knew him. Ron is survived by his loving and wonderful wife of 44 years, Carol E. Certain; and by his four biological children, Michelle (James) Cassell of Albuquerque, N.M., Erik Certain of Fort Wayne, Sonja (Evan) Grotemat of Fort Wayne, and Heather (Chris) Rager of Fort Wayne. He also has three stepchildren, Barry (Lisa) Benson of Fort Wayne, Shawna (Steve) Shane of Fort Wayne, and Molly (Tim) Angsten of Tinley Park, Ill. He has 17 grandchildren and step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ron is also survived by his fur son, Teddy, who held a huge piece of his heart as well. Ron was preceded in death by his adopted father, George M. Certain; by his mother, Elsie Irene Reese; and by his sister, Nancy J. Caudill. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. A public celebration of Ron's life will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Arbor Farms Nursery, 12515 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46845), with the memo "Trees for Ron," so that trees can be planted in his memory at his family's homes. The family has also requested that you share your favorite story about Ron with them online or by mail. Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com