RONALD J. SCHREIN, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born March 24, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Julius and Annette (Hart) Schrein. Ron was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and served in World War II as a photographer in the Army Air Corps. He worked for Dana Corporation in Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Auburn, and retired as an advertising manager after 42 years. Ron enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing ping-pong, loved Big Band music, and enjoyed watching Notre Dame football. Ron is survived by his son, Ronald Schrein Jr. of Boulder, Colo.; daughters, Janis (Jack) Woodruff of Fort Wayne, Patty (Jeff Neal) Schrein of Silver Spring, Md., Mary (Greg) Hoff of Fort Wayne, Marcia (Andy) Garringer of Fort Wayne, and Nancy (Dave) Wisel of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Voigt) Schrein; and siblings, Marjorie Rohr, Clifford and Robert Schrein. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, with a Vigil at 3:45 p.m. Ron will be interred with his wife at Lindenwood Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church or Saint Anne Home & Retirement Community. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2020