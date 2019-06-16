Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. RONALD JOSEPH OARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. RONALD JOSEPH OARD, was called by his Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Born Jan. 26, 1931, he was the youngest of four children and a son of James and Eunice Oard, growing up on a farm in Longmont, Colo. Jesuit educated at Regis, Creighton, and St. Louis Universities, he taught history and political science at Mt. St. Mary's College in Brentwood for almost 40 years, molding the young minds of future generations. Ron was a loving husband to Margaret for 59 years and a great father providing discipline, guidance, mentoring, and advice to his sons and countless other faculty, students, and friends. They will remember Ron fondly. An honorary Irishman by marriage, Ron is survived by his wife, Margaret (Colligan) she was a graduate of Central Catholic, Class of 1955; three sons, Ron (Kelly), Marty (Donna) and Brian (Sandy); five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

DR. RONALD JOSEPH OARD, was called by his Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Born Jan. 26, 1931, he was the youngest of four children and a son of James and Eunice Oard, growing up on a farm in Longmont, Colo. Jesuit educated at Regis, Creighton, and St. Louis Universities, he taught history and political science at Mt. St. Mary's College in Brentwood for almost 40 years, molding the young minds of future generations. Ron was a loving husband to Margaret for 59 years and a great father providing discipline, guidance, mentoring, and advice to his sons and countless other faculty, students, and friends. They will remember Ron fondly. An honorary Irishman by marriage, Ron is survived by his wife, Margaret (Colligan) she was a graduate of Central Catholic, Class of 1955; three sons, Ron (Kelly), Marty (Donna) and Brian (Sandy); five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close