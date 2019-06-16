DR. RONALD JOSEPH OARD, was called by his Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Born Jan. 26, 1931, he was the youngest of four children and a son of James and Eunice Oard, growing up on a farm in Longmont, Colo. Jesuit educated at Regis, Creighton, and St. Louis Universities, he taught history and political science at Mt. St. Mary's College in Brentwood for almost 40 years, molding the young minds of future generations. Ron was a loving husband to Margaret for 59 years and a great father providing discipline, guidance, mentoring, and advice to his sons and countless other faculty, students, and friends. They will remember Ron fondly. An honorary Irishman by marriage, Ron is survived by his wife, Margaret (Colligan) she was a graduate of Central Catholic, Class of 1955; three sons, Ron (Kelly), Marty (Donna) and Brian (Sandy); five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019