RONALD "RON" K. COLEMAN, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was born March 24, 1944, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Clarence R. and Ruth (Wise) Coleman. He worked for the City of Fort Wayne as a Draftsman. Ron enjoyed working on railroad tracks and cars. He was very artistic, especially talented in drawing. Surviving are his daughter, Tracy (Christopher McLaughlin) Hunkins; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ikerd; four grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Wilma) Coleman. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Maureen Coleman; son, Jason Ikerd; brothers, Richard and Donald Coleman; and sister, Cynthia Zehendner. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1505 Bethany Lane, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825). Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019