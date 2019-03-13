RONALD L. CAMPBELL SR., 56, passed on Friday, March 8, 2019, at home. Born July 2, 1962, in Indianapolis, Ind., he had worked at Fort Wayne Foundry. He was known to many as "Bandit" and was President of the Brothers' One Motorcycle Club. Surviving are his mother, Ruth Starks; companion, Virgie Williams; children, Rashonda Muckelroy, Ebony Love, Ronald L. Jr., and Rachelle Campbell, Erika, Ronrico, Chayla and Brandon Williams; sister, Viveca (Ernie) Meriwether; along with a host of other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with calling one hour prior. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019