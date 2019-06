RONALD "RON" LEE COAK, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 25, 1938, in Gas City, he was a son of the late Letis and Esther (Endsley) Coak. Ron proudly served in the U.S.M.C for three years, retired from AGA Gas, Inc., in 2003, and was a member of First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Marsha (Hire) Coak of Fort Wayne; daughters, Michelle (Randy) King of Bluffton and Annemarie (Matt) Sweger of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Nia Krignas of Indianapolis; and sister, Phyllis DeLucenay of New Haven. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie, Gale, Duane, and Bernard; sisters, Nita and Leatrice; and brother-in-law, Edward. Funeral service is noon Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hire Cemetery, 12030 Co Rd 148, Ligonier, Ind. Memorials may be made to First Assembly (Community Care Fund). For online condolences, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com