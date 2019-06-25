RONALD "RON" LEE COAK, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 25, 1938, in Gas City, he was a son of the late Letis and Esther (Endsley) Coak. Ron proudly served in the U.S.M.C for three years, retired from AGA Gas, Inc., in 2003, and was a member of First Assembly of God, Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Marsha (Hire) Coak of Fort Wayne; daughters, Michelle (Randy) King of Bluffton and Annemarie (Matt) Sweger of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Nia Krignas of Indianapolis; and sister, Phyllis DeLucenay of New Haven. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charlie, Gale, Duane, and Bernard; sisters, Nita and Leatrice; and brother-in-law, Edward. Funeral service is noon Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hire Cemetery, 12030 Co Rd 148, Ligonier, Ind. Memorials may be made to First Assembly (Community Care Fund). For online condolences, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019