RONALD LEE "RON" GIROD, 70, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on the evening of Monday, June 22, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 31, 1949, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of Glen E. and Irene M. (Peck) Girod. Ronald was united in marriage to Susan L. Breiner on March 1, 1969 at Salem United Church of Christ (Magley). He was a member of Salem Magley Church where he served on all the boards for many years. Ron was also on the Adams County Co-op Board for six years, Board of Directors for Harvest Land Co-op for many years, and the Jefferson Township Advisory Board for three years. Ron served on the Swine Committee for Wells County 4-H for 15 years and was also a volunteer with Operation Help in Decatur and Wells County 4-H Backpack Program. Ron was a graduate of the last graduating class at Monmouth High School in 1967. He was the owner and operator of Ron Girod Construction and was also a grain and livestock farmer. He had previously worked at HWI in New Haven for 11 years. Ron loved his work and the people he met. He loved his dad's old John Deere "70" and 1953 Ford tractor. Ron enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time in his vegetable garden. He loved spending time with his family and especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by wife, Susan L. Girod of Decatur, Ind.; three daughters, Patti (Lance) LeMaster of Decatur, Ind., Valerie (Tad) Davis of Leo, Ind., and Stephanie (Nathan) Endsley of Huntington, Ind.; brother, Kent (Charlsie) Girod of Decatur, Ind.; sister, Nyla (Richard "Dick") Johnson of Decatur, Ind.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Girod of Decatur, Ind.; six grandchildren, Paige (fianc‚, Damion Watters) LeMaster, Logan (Marilyn Melcher) LeMaster, Ali and Gavin Davis, and Cohen and Brody Endsley; and his faithful Siberian husky, Willow. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arno and Gery Girod; and sister-in-law, Carol Girod. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Salem Magley Church, 7494 N 600 W, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chris Hirschy officiating. Family and friends will also be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Salem Magley Church. Burial will follow at Salem Magley Cemetery. Preferred memorials can be made to the Salem Magley Church Building Fund, Operation Help in Decatur, or Wells County 4-H Backpack Program. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.