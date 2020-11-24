1/1
RONALD LEROY "RON" NIETERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD "RON" LEROY NIETERT, 84, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne. Born at home in New Haven, he was the son of the late Edwin Nietert and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He was the owner and operator of Ron Nietert Insurance for over 40 years, retiring in 2019. He also enjoyed farming and playing cards. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria (Springer) Nietert; daughters, Angie Weiss of New Haven, Rebecca (Jim) Boes of Paulding, Ohio, and Barbara Nietert of Fort Wayne; step-sister, Margaret (Ken) Petiuska of Kissamee, Fla.; grandchildren, Cole, Brett, and Emma Weiss, Joshua Boes, Brian and Ashley Nietert; and one great- grandchild. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the church. Masks required at both. If anyone does not have one, one will be provided. Service will be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv45lZl2vVE&feature=youtu.be Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved