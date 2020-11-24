RONALD "RON" LEROY NIETERT, 84, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne. Born at home in New Haven, he was the son of the late Edwin Nietert and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He was the owner and operator of Ron Nietert Insurance for over 40 years, retiring in 2019. He also enjoyed farming and playing cards. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria (Springer) Nietert; daughters, Angie Weiss of New Haven, Rebecca (Jim) Boes of Paulding, Ohio, and Barbara Nietert of Fort Wayne; step-sister, Margaret (Ken) Petiuska of Kissamee, Fla.; grandchildren, Cole, Brett, and Emma Weiss, Joshua Boes, Brian and Ashley Nietert; and one great- grandchild. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the church. Masks required at both. If anyone does not have one, one will be provided. Service will be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv45lZl2vVE&feature=youtu.be
Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com