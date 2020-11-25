Or Copy this URL to Share

NIETERT, RONALD "RON" LEROY: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the church. Masks required at both. If anyone does not have one, one will be provided. Service will be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv45lZl2vVE&feature=youtu.be Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.

