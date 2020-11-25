1/
RONALD LEROY "RON" NIETERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NIETERT, RONALD "RON" LEROY: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Steve Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the church. Masks required at both. If anyone does not have one, one will be provided. Service will be live streamed on St. Peter's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv45lZl2vVE&feature=youtu.be Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Road 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
260-493-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved