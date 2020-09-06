1/1
RONALD M. "RON" HIATT
RONALD M. "RON" HIATT, 73, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ron was the son of the late Merrill and Martha Hiatt. He graduated from Central High School. Ron worked with Fort Wayne Mold and Engineering for 33 years, prior to his retirement in 2018. He enjoyed target shooting, talking politics, along with spending time with his family and his dog Tinker. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Brenda Hiatt; sons, Brian Hiatt, Brent (Amy) Hiatt and Branden (Diana) Hiatt; grandchildren, Mikala, Joshua and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Ayden, Andrew, and Jameson; and sister, Karen (Blaine) Cook. Service is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 1 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
9
Service
04:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
