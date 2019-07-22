RONALD M. TIMMA

Obituary
RONALD M. TIMMA, 72, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late William and Wilma Timma. Ronald retired from Neff Engineering where he worked in the warehouse, and from IPFW where he worked in maintenance. Most recently he served as a crossing guard for FWCS. Ronald proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He attended Covenant United Methodist Church and loved classic cars, participating in the Rolling 50s Car Club, and an avid Komet's hockey fan. Ronald is survived by his wife, Cindi Anderson-Timma ne‚ George; step-children, Michelle (Ron) Hall, Melanie (Dan) Rohloff, and Marni Anderson; six grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Jim) Goeglein and Marlene Goeglein; and many nieces and nephews. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse or Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 22, 2019
