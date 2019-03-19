RONALD N. LEE, 85, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born Sept. 14, 1933, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Herman and Estella Lee. He attended Emanuel Lutheran Church and was a member of the Fort Wayne Rifle & Revolver Club, Mid-West Gun Traders, National Muzzle Loaders Rifle Association, American Legion Post 330, and a lifetime member of the N.R.A. On Sept. 12, 1959, he married Judith (Somers) Lee who survives along with their children, Mark Lee, Dawn (Stephen) Williams and Brett (Amy) Lee; and four grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, Ind., with viewing one hour prior to service. Viewing also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the Central Lutheran School Building Fund or Visiting Nurse Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019