RONALD P. MERCHANT, 91, of Markle, Ind., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Survivors include two children, David P. (Marquita) Merchant of Markle and Sharon A. (David) Scheiber of Churubusco, Ind. He was a loving grandpa to five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was also survived by a sister, Shirley (Kirby) Mossburg of Markle. Private family services will take place at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Memorials to Samaritan's Purse. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020