RONALD REILING, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Feb, 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 3, 1937, Ronald was raised in Fort Wayne and South Bend by his mother Louis Fryback, stepfather Russell "Curly" Fryback and father August William Reiling. Ronald graduated from South Side High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion and an officer on the Fort Wayne Police Department for 32 years. He was an avid hunter and motorcycle rider, taking his last ride Jan. 16, 2019. He was known for having a smile for everyone, no matter the circumstances. He leaves behind his brothers, Randy (Kathy) Fryback and Donald (Tess) Reiling; daughters, Stacy (Michael) Harp and Kelly (Daniel) Shepherd; and son, Scott (Elizabeth) Reiling. Ronald was greatly loved by his nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Ronald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra Russell Reiling. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with visitation one hour prior. Friends and family may also pay their respects from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Universal Spiritual service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Heartland Hospice at



