RONALD "RON" ROSS, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born March 7, 1946 in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul and Ila (Inwood) Ross. He received his bachelor's degree from IPFW, Fort Wayne, in 1974 and he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Senior Mechanical Estimator for Shambaugh & Sons Construction Company for 28 years retiring in 2014, and celebrated being inducted into the Shambaugh Hall of Fame in 2019. He was a very active member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, where he sang in the church choir for over 30 years. Ron was very proud of his mission trips. He was also a member of the T.R.A.I.N Model Railroad Club and enjoyed traveling with Paulette, working on his antique tractors, woodworking and yard work. He volunteered at the Embassy Theater and was a volunteer Gardner for the New Haven Parks and Recreation Department. He married Paulette A. Mosier, who survives, on May 3, 1966 in Van Wert, Ohio. Also surviving are daughters, Lora (Patrick) Wissing of Mesa, Ariz. and Jennifer (Kevin) Fenn of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Sophie (Tailon) Vang, Savanna Wissing, Zachary, Micaela and Aaron Fenn; brothers, Donald (Arlys) Ross of Port Orange, Fla. and John (Sharon) Ross of Saranac, Mich.; sister, Audrey (Brad) Marbaugh of Ohio City, Ohio; plus numerous extended family members and longtime friends. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior to the service. Rev. Phil Emerson officiating, Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorial to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 25, 2020