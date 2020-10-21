RONALD STEVEN FIGG, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. Born in Jefferson ville, Ind., on May 27, 1954, he was a son of the late Edward M. and Lucy M. (McCormick) Figg. Ron married his loving wife Debra E. Lanning on Dec. 20, 1974. He was a member of North Park Community Church where he served as head usher and a five year Elder Board member. Ron was an ASE Certified Mechanic, a Snap-on Tool Representative and a Tech Representative. Following retirement, he worked for Covington Memorial Funeral Home as a greeter for two years. In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by brothers, Jerry Figg and Mike (Sheryl) Figg; sisters, Shirley Luffman, Sandra Bailey, Irene Lewis, Dorothy Prater, and Barbara Riddle; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Edward Figg Jr., Charles Figg and William Figg; and sister, Betty Jackson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at North Park Community Church, 7160 Flutter Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or A Hope Center of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.



