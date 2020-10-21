1/1
RONALD STEVEN FIGG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD STEVEN FIGG, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. Born in Jefferson ville, Ind., on May 27, 1954, he was a son of the late Edward M. and Lucy M. (McCormick) Figg. Ron married his loving wife Debra E. Lanning on Dec. 20, 1974. He was a member of North Park Community Church where he served as head usher and a five year Elder Board member. Ron was an ASE Certified Mechanic, a Snap-on Tool Representative and a Tech Representative. Following retirement, he worked for Covington Memorial Funeral Home as a greeter for two years. In addition to his wife of 45 years, he is survived by brothers, Jerry Figg and Mike (Sheryl) Figg; sisters, Shirley Luffman, Sandra Bailey, Irene Lewis, Dorothy Prater, and Barbara Riddle; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Edward Figg Jr., Charles Figg and William Figg; and sister, Betty Jackson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at North Park Community Church, 7160 Flutter Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or A Hope Center of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved