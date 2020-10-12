RONALD T. BUNTING, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Out of an abundance of caution due to Covid-19, masks will be required during the no-contact, walk-through viewing that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 East Lewis Street, Fort Wayne, Ind. from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Interment at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA is on Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 following a private, graveside family-only viewing and service at 1:30 p.m. Services in Atlanta are entrusted to Dortch-Williamson Cremation and Funeral Services, 1410 GA-138, Riverdale (GA 30296). In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46814) (www.vnfw.org/donate
).