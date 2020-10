Or Copy this URL to Share

BUNTING, RONALD T.: Out of an abundance of caution due to Covid-19, masks will be required during the no-contact, walk-through viewing that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 East Lewis St., Fort Wayne, Ind. from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Interment at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Ga. is on Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2020 following a private, graveside family-only viewing and service at 1:30 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store